Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 16F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel much colder at 9.39. 11 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
