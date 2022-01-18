Jan. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Cloudy. Low 13F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 0-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.