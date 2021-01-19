Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 12.9. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
