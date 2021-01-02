Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.63. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.