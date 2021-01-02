 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 18.63. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics