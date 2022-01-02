For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Clear. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . 17 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jan. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
