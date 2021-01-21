 Skip to main content
Jan. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at 3.76. 2 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

