Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 20.23. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.