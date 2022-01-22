Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Light snow in the evening will give way to snow showers overnight. Low 7F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 8 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.