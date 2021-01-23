 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 29.19. 21 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 55% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

