This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 19.06. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
