Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.16. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.39. We'll see a l…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel much colder at 16.94. A 22-degree low is …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.06. We'll see a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 9F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoo…
This evening in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 11F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temper…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Temperatures…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 1F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoor…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at 14.6. We'll see a …