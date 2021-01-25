 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 16.16. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees tomorrow. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

