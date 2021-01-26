 Skip to main content
Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low 12F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 23 though it will feel much colder at 9.12. A 1-degree low is forcasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the north. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

