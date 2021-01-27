Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 1F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 22 though it will feel even colder at 17.11. A 6-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.