 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 0F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -4 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular