Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 21.8. We'll see a low temperature of 22 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.