Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Bitterly cold. A few clouds. Low -6F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel much colder at . A 16-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.