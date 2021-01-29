This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
