Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 13F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel much colder at . 13 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.