Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.23. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

