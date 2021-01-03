For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 19F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 25.23. 25 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.57. Today's forecasted …
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.91. We'll see a low tem…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. How…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lake Geneva people sho…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.32. A 23-degree…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.35. We'll see a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Lake Geneva today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Don'…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of sn…