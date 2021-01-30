Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 24.39. We'll see a l…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, w…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 18.06. We'll see a…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low 28F. Winds ENE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Gen…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30 though it will feel much colder at 17.33. Today's forec…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees to…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Snow showers. Low 22F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. It …
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 24 though it will feel much colder at 9.74. We'll see a …
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoor…