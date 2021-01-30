 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Periods of snow. Low near 30F. Winds E at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Higher wind gusts possible. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.02. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 64% chance. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from SAT 6:00 PM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

