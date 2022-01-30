For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva Monday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 33 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jan. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
