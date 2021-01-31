Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 23F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 20.5. A 14-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.