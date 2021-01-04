 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Tuesday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a nippy 34 degrees. A 21-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

