Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel much colder at . A 6-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Lake Geneva could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.