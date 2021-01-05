Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.