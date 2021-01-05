Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Lake Geneva people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 degrees tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the east. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted lo…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a cold 37 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. How…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It should reach a nippy 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 de…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at 25.35. We'll see a l…
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. Low 12F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Lake Geneva people sho…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temper…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50…
It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 28.32. A 23-degree…
It will be a cold day in Lake Geneva, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 33 degrees. A 21-degree low is forc…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Snow in the evening will give way to some clearing overnight. Low near 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of sn…