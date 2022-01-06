 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Bitterly cold. A few clouds from time to time. Low -2F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 12 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of 2 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

