Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 28F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 23.05. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.

