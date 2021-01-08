 Skip to main content
Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 30, though luckily it will feel slightly warmer at 31.63. A 19-degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.

