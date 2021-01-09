 Skip to main content
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Cloudy. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 23.5. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 19 degrees. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

