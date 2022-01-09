 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

