Lake Geneva's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 3F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 8 though it will feel much colder at . We'll see a low temperature of -3 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
A winter weather advisory is in effect through 6 p.m. Wednesday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has all the details on what to expect.
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Lake Geneva today. It looks to reach a cold 33 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 14 degrees …
This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear. Low 14F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures …
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy and becoming windy with a few snow showers after midnight. Low 14F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of sn…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 13 though it will feel even colder at 11. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. 9 degrees is today's l…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 17. A 3-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Overcast. Low 14F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely…