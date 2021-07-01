 Skip to main content
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.

