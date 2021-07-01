Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Mainly clear skies. Low 53F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
