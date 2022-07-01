 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 59F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.

