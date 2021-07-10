Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.