This evening in Lake Geneva: Showers early, becoming a steady rain late. Low 63F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Lake Geneva area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 68 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 72% chance of rain. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 …
The Lake Geneva area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 9…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 th…
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Lake Geneva. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. Partly c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93 though it wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's fo…
Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degree…
Lake Geneva's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Monday…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Frid…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It …