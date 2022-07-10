Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in Monday's outlook. Monday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.