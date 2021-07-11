Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's forecast brings 31% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
