Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening in Lake Geneva: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest.