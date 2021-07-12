This evening in Lake Geneva: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
