Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Lake Geneva will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 22% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit lakegenevanews.net for local news and weather.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch now: Good chance of rain across Wisconsin Monday, small chance of severe storms in southern Wisconsin
Rain ahead, along, and behind a cold front today and tonight. See when rain is most likely in our area and get the latest on the severe weather threat in southern Wisconsin in our updated forecast.
Yet another cold front will be working across Wisconsin Tuesday bringing scattered showers and storms and a small chance for severe weather in the northern part of the state. Get all the details here.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 …
Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low around 60F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Lake G…
For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 69F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake…
This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 54F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared fo…
This evening in Lake Geneva: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thun…