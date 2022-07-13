Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low 54F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.