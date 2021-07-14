Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 51% chance of rain. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
