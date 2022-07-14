Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 58F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Lake Geneva area. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Friday, there is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.