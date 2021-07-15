Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Lake Geneva community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 45% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jul. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
