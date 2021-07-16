Jul. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A few clouds. Low 59F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Lake Geneva area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on lakegenevanews.net for forecast information and severe weather updates.