Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Sunday's outlook. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.