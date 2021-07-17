Jul. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.