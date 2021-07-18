Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

This evening's outlook for Lake Geneva: Clear skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.