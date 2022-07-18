This evening in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
