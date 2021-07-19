Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

Tonight's weather conditions in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Lake Geneva Tuesday. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 60 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.