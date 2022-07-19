This evening in Lake Geneva: Mostly clear skies. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Wednesday, Lake Geneva folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
