Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Lake Geneva

For the drive home in Lake Geneva: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Lake Geneva will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit lakegenevanews.net for more weather updates.