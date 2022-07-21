For the drive home in Lake Geneva: A mostly clear sky. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Lake Geneva area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit lakegenevanews.net.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Lake Geneva
Showers and storms likely across the state early this morning and the chance will continue into the evening hours in southern Wisconsin. Up to 4 inches of rain may fall in spots. Full details here.
The severe weather threat has gone away, but rain chances will persist Wednesday and Thursday. See when and where rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
Many will stay dry across the state Thursday, but showers and storms look more likely for Friday. Find out when the best chance of rain is in our area in our updated forecast.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
